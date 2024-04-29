Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 102 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $605.50. The company had a trading volume of 220,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.23 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

