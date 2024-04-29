Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $1.91 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Archrock by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 676,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 591,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,803,000 after acquiring an additional 527,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 509,862 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 327,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 463,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

