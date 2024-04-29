Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $22,581,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Workday by 561.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.24. The stock had a trading volume of 759,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.