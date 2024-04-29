Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

