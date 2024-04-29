China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,052,900 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 11,503,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of China Feihe stock opened at 0.48 on Monday. China Feihe has a 52-week low of 0.42 and a 52-week high of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.47.
China Feihe Company Profile
