Choreo LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.84. 1,010,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

