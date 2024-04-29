Choreo LLC Acquires 17,947 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 305.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.65. 1,335,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,563. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.76 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.71. The company has a market cap of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total value of $4,149,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,782,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,230,764.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,793 shares of company stock worth $175,070,968. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.