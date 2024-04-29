Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.68. 421,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

