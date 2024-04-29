Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,266,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,919,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $62.06. 340,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

