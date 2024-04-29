Choreo LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,973 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.70. 600,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,097. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

