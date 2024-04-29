Choreo LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.93. 1,213,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,907. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

