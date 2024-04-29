Choreo LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217,390 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. 11,496,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,642,021. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

