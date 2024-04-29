Choreo LLC Has $64.75 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $64,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,959. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.