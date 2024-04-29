Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.54. 25,606,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,850,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

