Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,695 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.05. The stock had a trading volume of 716,646 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

