Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 623,167 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

