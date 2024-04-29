Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.44% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 111,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,998. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.