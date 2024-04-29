Choreo LLC Purchases 50,476 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,825. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.96. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

