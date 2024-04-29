Choreo LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.08. 88,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.15 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.