Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 851,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,563,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

