Citigroup Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $280.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.47.

Shares of CHTR traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.92. The company had a trading volume of 593,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 87.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

