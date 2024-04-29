Citigroup Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $91.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

BMRN stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

