City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Stephens

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday.

City Price Performance

City Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $104.11 on Thursday. City has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. City’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of City by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

