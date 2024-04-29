Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
Civista Bancshares stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
