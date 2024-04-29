CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Equities research analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on THR. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE THR traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $32.19. 8,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 976,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after buying an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Thermon Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

