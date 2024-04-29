Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 61.7% in April

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $4.91 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 11.63%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

