Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 107,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ COEP opened at $0.33 on Monday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

