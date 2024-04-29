Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 107,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ COEP opened at $0.33 on Monday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
