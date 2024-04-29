Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $300.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

COIN stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,208 shares of company stock worth $99,652,403. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

