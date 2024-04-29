Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon comprises 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $42.30. 27,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,202. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.