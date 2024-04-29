Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 503,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 147,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

