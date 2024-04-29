Comparing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -32.04% -29.72% BioAtla N/A -110.65% -75.37%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.13) -14.70 BioAtla $250,000.00 488.70 -$123.46 million ($2.59) -0.98

This table compares Vaxcyte and BioAtla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioAtla has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vaxcyte and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.07%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Summary

BioAtla beats Vaxcyte on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

