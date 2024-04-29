Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Update

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the third quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,745,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

CSLR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,684,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Complete Solaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Further Reading

