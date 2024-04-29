Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Update

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
CSLR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,684,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Complete Solaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
