Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Scotiabank

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

CNXC stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 207,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,410. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,879 shares of company stock worth $116,400. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,339,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 211.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

