Conflux (CFX) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $877.71 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,381.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.82 or 0.00725889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00133678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00200380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00103079 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,994,936,590 coins and its circulating supply is 3,944,935,790 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,994,811,909.96 with 3,944,811,896.21 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22675779 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $46,178,174.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

