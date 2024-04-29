ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,947. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

