Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,640,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $260.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

