Contrasting Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Genocea Biosciences and Vericel are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Vericel $197.52 million 11.55 -$3.18 million ($0.09) -523.83

Analyst Ratings

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericel 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vericel has a consensus target price of $46.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vericel is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Vericel -1.61% -1.55% -1.02%

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

