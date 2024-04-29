Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $342.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.70.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

