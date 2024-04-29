Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 267 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,122,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,822,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,557,000 after acquiring an additional 390,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

