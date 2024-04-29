Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 147,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.2 %

RGA opened at $188.78 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.