Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bank OZK bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,755 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $142.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

