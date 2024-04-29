Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

