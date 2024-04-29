Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Synopsys by 140.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,850,000 after purchasing an additional 156,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $362.06 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

