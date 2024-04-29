Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 802 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,291,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,239,000. Dalal Street LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $343.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.74.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.