Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $106.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.