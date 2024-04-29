Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,268.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $25,511,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Core & Main Stock Up 1.0 %
Core & Main stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
