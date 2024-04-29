Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,268.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,268.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $25,511,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Up 1.0 %

Core & Main stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.