Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in GMS by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in GMS by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $92.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens increased their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

