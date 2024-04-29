Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,521.08 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,547.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,388.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

