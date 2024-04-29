Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 533 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4,706.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.00. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

