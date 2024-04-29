Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 342.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,448 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1,155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,054,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 970,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

